ROLL Price (ROLL)
The live price of ROLL (ROLL) today is 0.00142342 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ROLL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ROLL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.48K USD
- ROLL price change within the day is -4.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ROLL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ROLL price information.
During today, the price change of ROLL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ROLL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ROLL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ROLL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.80%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ROLL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.44%
-4.80%
-3.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Farmroll is a gamified crypto engagement platform that enables projects and communities to launch interactive campaigns, reward users for completing tasks, and deploy AI agents that automate social interactions, content creation, and blockchain-based activities, enhancing engagement through task-based incentives and AI-powered automation. Our mission is to onboard the world to cryptocurrency by creating a seamless, AI-enhanced engagement platform for projects and communities. By integrating gamification and intelligent automation, Farmroll aims to make cryptocurrency accessible, inclusive, and rewarding for all participants.
