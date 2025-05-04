Root Protocol Price (ISME)
The live price of Root Protocol (ISME) today is 0.0000568 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ISME to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Root Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 17.86K USD
- Root Protocol price change within the day is -1.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Root Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Root Protocol to USD was $ -0.0000320279.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Root Protocol to USD was $ -0.0000305893.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Root Protocol to USD was $ -0.0004935493965990789.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.23%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000320279
|-56.38%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000305893
|-53.85%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0004935493965990789
|-89.67%
Discover the latest price analysis of Root Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.64%
-1.23%
-11.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Root is building an operating system with the composition of an intent-centric aggregator of digital identity, virtual accounts, social graphs, and more to enable unified access to Web3.
