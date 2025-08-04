Roseon Price (ROSX)
Roseon (ROSX) is currently trading at 0.00018352 USD with a market cap of $ 16.48K USD. ROSX to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Roseon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Roseon to USD was $ -0.0000428926.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Roseon to USD was $ -0.0001408158.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Roseon to USD was $ -0.0004232221742520921.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+35.92%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000428926
|-23.37%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001408158
|-76.73%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0004232221742520921
|-69.75%
Discover the latest price analysis of Roseon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.09%
+35.92%
+1.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Roseon brings crypto adoption through user experience and gamification. Roseon currently has two products: - RoseonX, an AI Powered Exchange with Modular Architecture - RoseonApp, a mobile one-stop crypto trading & earning app
|1 ROSX to VND
₫4.8293288
|1 ROSX to AUD
A$0.0002826208
|1 ROSX to GBP
￡0.00013764
|1 ROSX to EUR
€0.0001578272
|1 ROSX to USD
$0.00018352
|1 ROSX to MYR
RM0.0007762896
|1 ROSX to TRY
₺0.0074637584
|1 ROSX to JPY
¥0.02697744
|1 ROSX to ARS
ARS$0.247999752
|1 ROSX to RUB
₽0.01458984
|1 ROSX to INR
₹0.0160286368
|1 ROSX to IDR
Rp3.0085241088
|1 ROSX to KRW
₩0.2538301824
|1 ROSX to PHP
₱0.0105413888
|1 ROSX to EGP
￡E.0.008790608
|1 ROSX to BRL
R$0.001018536
|1 ROSX to CAD
C$0.0002514224
|1 ROSX to BDT
৳0.0221545344
|1 ROSX to NGN
₦0.277638232
|1 ROSX to UAH
₴0.0075738704
|1 ROSX to VES
Bs0.02257296
|1 ROSX to CLP
$0.1780144
|1 ROSX to PKR
Rs0.0514204688
|1 ROSX to KZT
₸0.098348368
|1 ROSX to THB
฿0.0059570592
|1 ROSX to TWD
NT$0.005478072
|1 ROSX to AED
د.إ0.0006735184
|1 ROSX to CHF
Fr0.000146816
|1 ROSX to HKD
HK$0.0014387968
|1 ROSX to MAD
.د.م0.0016590208
|1 ROSX to MXN
$0.0034575168
|1 ROSX to PLN
zł0.0006753536
|1 ROSX to RON
лв0.0008019824
|1 ROSX to SEK
kr0.0017691328
|1 ROSX to BGN
лв0.0003083136
|1 ROSX to HUF
Ft0.0631070224
|1 ROSX to CZK
Kč0.0038924592
|1 ROSX to KWD
د.ك0.00005560656
|1 ROSX to ILS
₪0.0006258032