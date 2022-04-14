Rosie the Robot (ROSIE) Information

The $ROSIE project centers around a unique, AI-powered memecoin inspired by "Rosie the Robot," a beloved character known for her role as a caring, motherly robot in popular culture. The purpose of $ROSIE is twofold: entertainment through an interactive AI feature and social impact via charitable donations.

Users can interact with an AI version of Rosie on the project’s website, where they can ask questions and engage in conversations. The utility of $ROSIE goes beyond typical memecoins by enabling users to donate tokens, which will be directed towards charitable causes supporting mothers. Through this initiative, the project combines the viral appeal of meme tokens with meaningful contributions to social causes, while leveraging AI technology to create a novel user experience.