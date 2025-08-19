What is RustyAI (RUSTY)

Rusty Token AI is a community-driven AI + crypto project built on the Linea blockchain. Actively researching and developing AI concepts with growing utility, and pro development partnerships and collaborations. Rusty delivers real world utility like cybersecurity courses, analytics, creative AI agents, art design, and gaming! Future plans for staking to earn rewards along with other [Redacted] concepts. Rusty AI is a meme that highlights what can be accomplished with great minds and a top tier network like Linea blockchain all while contributing to a transparent ecosystem of secure, practical AI utilities for Web3. rustytokenai.com

