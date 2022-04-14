RWADepin Protocol (SUIRWAPIN) Information

RWADepin Protocol is a live protocol on SUI that enables tokenization, trading, and yield generation from real-world assets — including real estate, commodities, and private equity — through a seamless and modular DePIN ecosystem.

Users can access early-stage RWA deals via our launchpad, trade assets on the marketplace, stake for real yield, and unlock benefits through a tiered loyalty system. All core products are deployed and live on testnet.