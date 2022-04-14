RXCGames (RXCG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RXCGames (RXCG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RXCGames (RXCG) Information RXC Games is a gaming platform that is using RXC Games (RXCG) token built on Binance Smart Chain, native token of RXC Games platform. What started as a friendly bet on a games night, continued to be an idea and at the end turned out to be online casino up to date with the latest games including live games, with the number of over 5000 games. We are fully licensed with around 70 top providers including Playtech, Microgaming, Playson, Konami and others. Our team is currently made of CEO, two CFOs, CTO with additional 3 developers, and a CM. Official Website: http://rxcgames.com Buy RXCG Now!

RXCGames (RXCG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for RXCGames (RXCG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.63K $ 11.63K $ 11.63K All-Time High: $ 0.03578257 $ 0.03578257 $ 0.03578257 All-Time Low: $ 0.00002487 $ 0.00002487 $ 0.00002487 Current Price: $ 0.00011626 $ 0.00011626 $ 0.00011626 Learn more about RXCGames (RXCG) price

RXCGames (RXCG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RXCGames (RXCG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RXCG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RXCG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RXCG's tokenomics, explore RXCG token's live price!

RXCG Price Prediction Want to know where RXCG might be heading? Our RXCG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See RXCG token's Price Prediction now!

