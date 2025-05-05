Safemuun Price (SAFEMUUN)
The live price of Safemuun (SAFEMUUN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SAFEMUUN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Safemuun Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Safemuun price change within the day is +0.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SAFEMUUN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SAFEMUUN price information.
During today, the price change of Safemuun to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Safemuun to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Safemuun to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Safemuun to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.36%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+15.73%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-1.27%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Safemuun: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.62%
+0.36%
-3.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Introducing SAFEMUUN – the intergalactic token that’s here to send your portfolio to the moon and beyond! Are you tired of boring, bland tokens that make you yawn more than they make you earn? Say goodbye to snooze-worthy investments and say hello to SAFEMUUN, where every transaction feels like a rollercoaster ride through the meme universe! Picture this: you’re cruising through the galaxy, strapped into your financial rocketship, and suddenly, you stumble upon SAFEMUUN. It’s not just a token; it’s a cosmic comedy show with a side of serious gains. With SAFEMUUN, every transaction is a chance to join the funniest meme party this side of the Milky Way. But wait, there’s more! SAFEMUUN isn’t just about laughs; it’s about community. Join our interstellar crew of meme enthusiasts, where we share jokes, memes, and tips on how to navigate the crypto cosmos. Need a break from the charts? Dive into our meme vault and prepare for a laughter supernova! Oh, and did we mention the tokenomics? SAFEMUUN isn’t just another token; it’s a meme-powered money-making machine. With built-in reflection rewards and automatic liquidity pooling, your SAFEMUUN stash grows faster than a rocket fueled by laughter! So strap in, buckle up, and get ready for the wildest ride of your financial life. SAFEMUUN – because why settle for the moon when you can shoot for the stars and beyond?
|1 SAFEMUUN to VND
₫--
|1 SAFEMUUN to AUD
A$--
|1 SAFEMUUN to GBP
￡--
|1 SAFEMUUN to EUR
€--
|1 SAFEMUUN to USD
$--
|1 SAFEMUUN to MYR
RM--
|1 SAFEMUUN to TRY
₺--
|1 SAFEMUUN to JPY
¥--
|1 SAFEMUUN to RUB
₽--
|1 SAFEMUUN to INR
₹--
|1 SAFEMUUN to IDR
Rp--
|1 SAFEMUUN to KRW
₩--
|1 SAFEMUUN to PHP
₱--
|1 SAFEMUUN to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SAFEMUUN to BRL
R$--
|1 SAFEMUUN to CAD
C$--
|1 SAFEMUUN to BDT
৳--
|1 SAFEMUUN to NGN
₦--
|1 SAFEMUUN to UAH
₴--
|1 SAFEMUUN to VES
Bs--
|1 SAFEMUUN to PKR
Rs--
|1 SAFEMUUN to KZT
₸--
|1 SAFEMUUN to THB
฿--
|1 SAFEMUUN to TWD
NT$--
|1 SAFEMUUN to AED
د.إ--
|1 SAFEMUUN to CHF
Fr--
|1 SAFEMUUN to HKD
HK$--
|1 SAFEMUUN to MAD
.د.م--
|1 SAFEMUUN to MXN
$--