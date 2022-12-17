SAFEONE CHAIN (SAFO) Tokenomics
SAFEONE CHAIN (SAFO) Information
What is SafeOne Chain (SAFO)? Safeone Chain (SAFO) is rebranded and Migrated from Neorbit (NRB) and launch 17 Desember 2022. SafeOne Chain is an exceptional fast & low cost POS Blockchain, not the usual one but a vetted Blockchain with security tools against scam/rug of any kind. We will do state of the art vetting with our blockchain detectives as well as common business assurances with each project on our chain. For the eventual rest risk after vetting, we will offer different crypto insurance packages in the form of unique utility NFTs. Investment on SafeOne Chain is secure.
How Many SAFO Are There in Circulation? 300.000.000 tokens created at Binance Smart Chain. (80 % are Liquidity, 10 % for Staking Rewards and the rest are Team Wallet)
Who Are the Founders of SafeOne Chain? Mathias W. as DEV/CEO/Founder (Germany) Entrepreneur since 21 years, Crypto Lover since 2012, Crypto team up since 2019, First own crypto project in 2022, Hobbys: C++, Solidity, music and festivals Kelechi Great as CCO (Nigeria) Graduate business Management, Graduate electronics & communications engineering, Coding specialist C++, Phyton, Solidity Bintara Setyawan as CTO (Indonesia) Bachelor of Informatics Engineering, Analysis Contract Crypto Currency, Coding specialist SQL, C++, Python, Solidity, Operation System and Evaluation Manager, Electrical Engineering
SAFEONE CHAIN (SAFO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SAFEONE CHAIN (SAFO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of SAFEONE CHAIN (SAFO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SAFO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SAFO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.