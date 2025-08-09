What is Sage Union (SAGU)

SageUnion is an innovative AI-based platform designed to collect, refine, and distribute high-quality information through the power of human-AI collaboration. In the early stages, the platform will leverage a Telegram Mini-App to engage users in providing valuable data by answering weekly questions. This data will be processed and evaluated by an AI system, which will determine the quality and credibility of the information submitted. Based on this assessment, participants will be rewarded with SAGU tokens, a utility token built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). SageUnion’s ultimate goal is to evolve into an advanced information platform that delivers reliable, high-value insights to users, powered by the collective intelligence of the community and the analytical capabilities of artificial intelligence.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Sage Union (SAGU) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Sage Union (SAGU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Sage Union (SAGU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SAGU token's extensive tokenomics now!