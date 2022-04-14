Sage Union (SAGU) Information

SageUnion is an innovative AI-based platform designed to collect, refine, and distribute high-quality information through the power of human-AI collaboration. In the early stages, the platform will leverage a Telegram Mini-App to engage users in providing valuable data by answering weekly questions. This data will be processed and evaluated by an AI system, which will determine the quality and credibility of the information submitted. Based on this assessment, participants will be rewarded with SAGU tokens, a utility token built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

SageUnion’s ultimate goal is to evolve into an advanced information platform that delivers reliable, high-value insights to users, powered by the collective intelligence of the community and the analytical capabilities of artificial intelligence.