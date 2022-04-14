Sapphire (SAPP) Tokenomics
Sapphire (SAPP) Information
Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The SAPP developers are aware of the frustrations of early tech adopters and fruitless ICOs and IEOs. They always approach any problems that arise with a clear, precise goal in mind. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted, and most importantly, lives and breathes with its community.
Sapphire (SAPP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sapphire (SAPP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Sapphire (SAPP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Sapphire (SAPP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SAPP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SAPP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SAPP's tokenomics, explore SAPP token's live price!
SAPP Price Prediction
Want to know where SAPP might be heading? Our SAPP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.