Sapphire (SAPP) Information

Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The SAPP developers are aware of the frustrations of early tech adopters and fruitless ICOs and IEOs. They always approach any problems that arise with a clear, precise goal in mind. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted, and most importantly, lives and breathes with its community.