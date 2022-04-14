SatLayer Restaked uniBTC (SATUNIBTC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SatLayer Restaked uniBTC (SATUNIBTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SatLayer Restaked uniBTC (SATUNIBTC) Information SatLayer is a modular security protocol designed to extend Bitcoin's security to broader blockchain ecosystems. It enables users to restake Bitcoin liquid staking tokens (LSTs) to secure decentralized applications and infrastructure, referred to as Bitcoin Validated Services (BVS). Through this mechanism, SatLayer facilitates Bitcoin-based shared security for Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks, while allowing participants to earn additional yield on their restaked Bitcoin assets. The protocol supports a decentralized operator marketplace and includes slashing mechanisms to maintain accountability and network safety. Official Website: https://satlayer.xyz/

SatLayer Restaked uniBTC (SATUNIBTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SatLayer Restaked uniBTC (SATUNIBTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.25K $ 1.25K $ 1.25K Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 133.18M $ 133.18M $ 133.18M All-Time High: $ 113,897 $ 113,897 $ 113,897 All-Time Low: $ 75,709 $ 75,709 $ 75,709 Current Price: $ 106,569 $ 106,569 $ 106,569 Learn more about SatLayer Restaked uniBTC (SATUNIBTC) price

SatLayer Restaked uniBTC (SATUNIBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SatLayer Restaked uniBTC (SATUNIBTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SATUNIBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SATUNIBTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SATUNIBTC's tokenomics, explore SATUNIBTC token's live price!

