SAVAGE is the first carbon-neutral NFT platform made for filmmakers and photographers. By building on Polygon’s proof of stake protocol, we are paving the way for how NFT marketplaces should operate going forward.
Affordable minting, generous creator payouts, and multiple environmental initiatives mean that you can upload content with peace of mind. Innovative features like “Team NFTs” and Rights Managed Contracts that are built directly into the metadata give visual artists an array of new tools to sell their masterpieces.
Whether your content is in 8K, 4K, HD, RAW, or JPEG, SAVAGE has you covered. We also support file sizes of up to 2GB, far exceeding that of other current NFT marketplaces. While being especially catered to videographers and photographers, the SAVAGE platform has been designed to evolve over time to incorporate additional forms of content and be a home to artists of all kinds.
Understanding the tokenomics of SAVAGE (SAVG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SAVG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SAVG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
