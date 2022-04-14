ScapesMania ($MANIA) Tokenomics
ScapesMania ($MANIA) Information
ScapesMania is a gaming ecosystem catering to both Web2 players and Web3 enthusiasts alike. As a casual gamer, you can dive into your favorite pastime without worrying about crypto complexities. And if you're into crypto, you can help shape the project’s future and share in its success, no gaming controller required.
ScapesMania’s presale garnered over $6.125 million in funding, drew in nearly 18,400 holders, and attracted over 60,000 followers. Now, the ecosystem’s native token, $MANIA, is available on PancakeSwap, ready to trade with MANIA/WBNB and MANIA/USDT pairs.
Here's what awaits $MANIA holders:
Balanced Tokenomics with Cliff and Vesting: These mechanisms help maintain stability by keeping the supply and demand in check.
Token Utility Expansion: Unlike meme coins reliant solely on hype, $MANIA offers exceptional utility. It will serve as the in-game currency for the pilot gaming project, grant voting rights in the developing DAO, and provide opportunities for staking and community rewards.
Staking Program: Holders can score additional tokens as rewards by locking in a certain number of $MANIA.
DAO Governance: Community members can actively shape ecosystem development through voting on pivotal decisions.
Verified Safety: ScapesMania's smart contract has been audited and given the thumbs up by BlockSafu, instilling confidence among holders.
ScapesMania ($MANIA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ScapesMania ($MANIA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ScapesMania ($MANIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ScapesMania ($MANIA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $MANIA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $MANIA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand $MANIA's tokenomics, explore $MANIA token's live price!
$MANIA Price Prediction
Want to know where $MANIA might be heading? Our $MANIA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.