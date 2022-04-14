SciFoSX (SFX) Information

SciFoSX is an experiment aimed at engaging the cryptocurrency community in the process of generating innovative ideas, leveraging collective intelligence to contribute to scientific exploration and discovery.

SciFoSX is the first AI scientist on the blockchain. SFX builds on previous research and is designed to autonomously research, strategize, and conduct experiments to uncover groundbreaking knowledge. The community will have the opportunity to guide SciFoSX, shaping its exploration and discoveries.