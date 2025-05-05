Scopuly Price (SCOP)
The live price of Scopuly (SCOP) today is 0.0083303 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SCOP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Scopuly Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Scopuly price change within the day is +0.91%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Scopuly to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Scopuly to USD was $ -0.0007575208.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Scopuly to USD was $ -0.0006825348.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Scopuly to USD was $ -0.00147322208060999.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.91%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007575208
|-9.09%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006825348
|-8.19%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00147322208060999
|-15.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of Scopuly: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.11%
+0.91%
-9.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Scopuly is an easy-to-use and safe Stellar wallet. Through Scopuly, crypto hold- ers can access all the features of Stellar securely and on all platforms. With Scopuly, you can make payments across the globe in any digital or fiat currency, trade digital assets on the SDEX exchange, issue new tokens, and manage your Stellar account. Scopuly is a new DeFi-like digital banking ecosystem, launched to promote the digital lifestyle and allow people to manage their money online – quickly and with minimal fees. Scopuly’s secure, multifaceted ecosystem based on the Stel- lar blockchain enables instant, virtually free online payments anywhere in the world. Scopuly is a blockchain wallet that brings people and businesses closer to a true decentralized digital economy.
