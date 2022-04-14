Secured On Blockchain (SOB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Secured On Blockchain (SOB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Secured On Blockchain (SOB) Information Secured On Blockchain (SOB) is a platform that allows you to store vital information of your assets (physical or digital) on the blockchain. Official Website: https://www.securedonblockchain.com/ Buy SOB Now!

Secured On Blockchain (SOB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 7.62K
Total Supply: $ 995.00K
Circulating Supply: $ 995.00K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.62K
All-Time High: $ 3.65
All-Time Low: $ 0.006675
Current Price: $ 0.00765349

Secured On Blockchain (SOB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Secured On Blockchain (SOB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SOB's tokenomics, explore SOB token's live price!

