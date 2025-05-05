seed USDN Price (SUSDN)
The live price of seed USDN (SUSDN) today is 1.47 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SUSDN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key seed USDN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- seed USDN price change within the day is -1.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of seed USDN to USD was $ -0.015263331982488.
In the past 30 days, the price change of seed USDN to USD was $ +0.3847395720.
In the past 60 days, the price change of seed USDN to USD was $ +0.5994561510.
In the past 90 days, the price change of seed USDN to USD was $ +0.4076438241845229.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.015263331982488
|-1.03%
|30 Days
|$ +0.3847395720
|+26.17%
|60 Days
|$ +0.5994561510
|+40.78%
|90 Days
|$ +0.4076438241845229
|+38.37%
Discover the latest price analysis of seed USDN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.03%
-2.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
sUSDN (seed USDN) is designed to kickstart TVL ahead of USDN's official launch in January. Every sUSDN is backed by sUSDe, giving users double yield opportunities. And every sUSDN can be reedemed anytime for sUSDe and later for $USDN! USDN is the first ever Decentralized Synthethic Dollar. No KYC. With intrinsic yield. The first on-chain ETH perpetual with No Counterparty Liquidation, Guaranteed Stop Loss, Market Manipulation Protection, Anti Stop-Loss hunting Protection, Ultra-competitive funding rates, Secured by the Ethereum Network. More information at https://smardex.io/
