What is SenaraFlow (SNFL)

SenaraFlow is a real-time blockchain analysis tool designed to assess token safety, detect trading anomalies, and provide dynamic risk signals directly in the browser and via Telegram. The project leverages live Solana blockchain data and advanced AI models to generate on-chain alerts, monitor behavioral metrics, and empower crypto users with actionable insights. SenaraFlow offers both a Chrome Extension and a Telegram Mini App to deliver token analytics in a lightweight, portable format. The core mission is to help users identify potential threats, market manipulation, and hidden patterns across decentralized ecosystems — with no reliance on hype or fake volume. SenaraFlow is built for traders, researchers, and security-focused communities.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SenaraFlow (SNFL) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

SenaraFlow (SNFL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SenaraFlow (SNFL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SNFL token's extensive tokenomics now!