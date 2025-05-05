Shadowcats Price (SHADOWCATS)
The live price of Shadowcats (SHADOWCATS) today is 0.02095362 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SHADOWCATS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shadowcats Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.24 USD
- Shadowcats price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SHADOWCATS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHADOWCATS price information.
During today, the price change of Shadowcats to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shadowcats to USD was $ -0.0018691697.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shadowcats to USD was $ -0.0063691293.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shadowcats to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0018691697
|-8.92%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0063691293
|-30.39%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Shadowcats: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Top Cat Coming To Take Over the Inu's Shadowcats plan to not only coming in as the top cat coin on shibarium, but we intend to take over the space one Inu at a time. Every hero needs a villain. Someone to stop them in their tracks and limit their power. We place ourselves at that helm. We are here to tell the other side of the story and give "teh" people an opportunity to make a choice. Yes, you, "teh" people reading this. Do you choose to continue to be ruled by the Shiba Inu and their corrupt ecosystem or do you want to make a stand, make a change. We promise a vision that was initially set out. No ecosystem, no control of power, no authority. A pure outlook on how decentralization should be. A community in control of what they want to achieve and the decisions they make. An opportunity to fight, together, for real change and to take down Shiba Inu.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SHADOWCATS to VND
₫537.27177042
|1 SHADOWCATS to AUD
A$0.0322685748
|1 SHADOWCATS to GBP
￡0.015715215
|1 SHADOWCATS to EUR
€0.0184391856
|1 SHADOWCATS to USD
$0.02095362
|1 SHADOWCATS to MYR
RM0.0882147402
|1 SHADOWCATS to TRY
₺0.8086001958
|1 SHADOWCATS to JPY
¥3.023607366
|1 SHADOWCATS to RUB
₽1.7337025188
|1 SHADOWCATS to INR
₹1.7659710936
|1 SHADOWCATS to IDR
Rp343.5019122528
|1 SHADOWCATS to KRW
₩29.0216018448
|1 SHADOWCATS to PHP
₱1.1675357064
|1 SHADOWCATS to EGP
￡E.1.0615103892
|1 SHADOWCATS to BRL
R$0.119435634
|1 SHADOWCATS to CAD
C$0.0289159956
|1 SHADOWCATS to BDT
৳2.554246278
|1 SHADOWCATS to NGN
₦33.6332840706
|1 SHADOWCATS to UAH
₴0.871670592
|1 SHADOWCATS to VES
Bs1.84391856
|1 SHADOWCATS to PKR
Rs5.9072445504
|1 SHADOWCATS to KZT
₸10.8510416532
|1 SHADOWCATS to THB
฿0.6927266772
|1 SHADOWCATS to TWD
NT$0.6246274122
|1 SHADOWCATS to AED
د.إ0.0768997854
|1 SHADOWCATS to CHF
Fr0.0171819684
|1 SHADOWCATS to HKD
HK$0.162390555
|1 SHADOWCATS to MAD
.د.م0.1940305212
|1 SHADOWCATS to MXN
$0.4098528072