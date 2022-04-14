Shadowladys DN404 ($SHADOW) Tokenomics

Shadowladys DN404 ($SHADOW) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Shadowladys DN404 ($SHADOW), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Shadowladys DN404 ($SHADOW) Information

$SHADOW Shadowladys is a 10k pfp DN404 with novel utility derived from the new 404 tech!

Using the most upgraded form of erc404s to bring perfected gas efficient and longevity! Developed by the @Sprotoladys team with an established NFT community and long time supporters.

Official Website:
https://www.shadowladys.xyz/

Shadowladys DN404 ($SHADOW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shadowladys DN404 ($SHADOW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 10.00K
$ 10.00K$ 10.00K
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 13.90K
$ 13.90K$ 13.90K
All-Time High:
$ 113.06
$ 113.06$ 113.06
All-Time Low:
$ 0.577332
$ 0.577332$ 0.577332
Current Price:
$ 1.39
$ 1.39$ 1.39

Shadowladys DN404 ($SHADOW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Shadowladys DN404 ($SHADOW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $SHADOW tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $SHADOW tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $SHADOW's tokenomics, explore $SHADOW token's live price!

$SHADOW Price Prediction

Want to know where $SHADOW might be heading? Our $SHADOW price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.