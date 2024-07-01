Shakaka (SHKK) Tokenomics
Shakaka (SHKK) Information
Shakaka represents all the BS the average investor has to put up with, from political agendas and market ma- nipulation to undisclosed teams and rug pulls. This project is a rallying point where a community unites, plac- ing our trust in a meme coin that goes against the grain. No promises, no rug pulls, no research, no BS. Just Shakaka. By stripping away the noise and deception that plague the crypto world, Shakaka offers a refreshing alternative. It is a platform where transparency and straightforwardness reign supreme, allowing investors to enjoy the ride without worrying about hidden agendas or dubious practices. With Shakaka, what you see is what you get – a true community-driven meme coin where fun and trust are the foundations.
Shakaka (SHKK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shakaka (SHKK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Shakaka (SHKK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Shakaka (SHKK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHKK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHKK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SHKK's tokenomics, explore SHKK token's live price!
SHKK Price Prediction
Want to know where SHKK might be heading? Our SHKK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.