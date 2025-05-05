SHAO Price (SHAO)
The live price of SHAO (SHAO) today is 0.00182053 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.25K USD. SHAO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SHAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SHAO price change within the day is -0.42%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.53M USD
During today, the price change of SHAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SHAO to USD was $ -0.0013697804.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SHAO to USD was $ -0.0017609165.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SHAO to USD was $ -0.027196745710376884.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.42%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0013697804
|-75.24%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0017609165
|-96.72%
|90 Days
|$ -0.027196745710376884
|-93.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of SHAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.90%
-0.42%
-53.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Shaolin Protocol represents a revolutionary Ethereum-based system utilizing Layer 0 Technology making the $SHAO Token itself an OFT - an Omni-Chain Fungible Token. It combines deflationary tokenomics, virtual mining, and dynamic reward mechanisms in Ethereum and Wrapped Bitcoin to establish a sustainable and interconnected DeFi ecosystem. The mining of Shaolin tokens will only last for 88 days and then no more supply can be created, paired with daily-decreasing token rewards, ensures scarcity and drives early participation. By allocating ETH contributions to advanced buy-and-burn mechanisms for Shaolin, Lotus, Eden, and TitanX, Shaolin not only reduces token supply but also strengthens the liquidity and value of these protocols. This symbiotic design fosters collaboration between protocols, creating a robust foundation for long-term ecosystem growth while incentivizing community engagement and rewarding loyal participants.
