Shelling (SHL) Tokenomics
Shelling is providing DeFi solutions. It built on smartchain BEP-20 (https://academy.binance.com/en/glossary/bep-20) . Shelling is building payment platform to allow companies and individuals to accept cryptocurrency for the services and goods they sell.
Shelling work to create a simple and secure software solution to enable people to participate in the digital revolution by bridging the gap between people & crypto market, through simplifying crypto to everyone Moreover, people would be able to send invoice to anyone and get it paid with crypto SHL. Shelling payment system will connect people to the new technology blockchain by developing new trustworthy payment solutions.
Shelling Tools Include:
- Fiat/Crypto Protocol, to increase cryptocurrency adoption by creating fast, simple and secure software solutions.
- Payment platform to enable online sellers accepting cryptocurrency SHL
- Sending Invoice for those who don't have website could accept crypto currency by sending invoice to the buyers and get it paid with crypto
Why Shelling? Shelling is a historical coin that dates back to hundreds of years ago traded by many people from different countries and continents, as it was reliable and valuable. Today Shelling team aim to make SHL one of the most valuable, solid and trustworthy for economic exchange.
How Many SHL Are There in Circulation? There is an initial maximum supply of 1,000,000,000,000 SHL, of which 700,000,000,000 SHL are currently in circulation as of December 2021.
Shelling (SHL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Shelling (SHL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.