Shelling (SHL) Information

Shelling is providing DeFi solutions. It built on smartchain BEP-20 (https://academy.binance.com/en/glossary/bep-20) . Shelling is building payment platform to allow companies and individuals to accept cryptocurrency for the services and goods they sell.

Shelling work to create a simple and secure software solution to enable people to participate in the digital revolution by bridging the gap between people & crypto market, through simplifying crypto to everyone Moreover, people would be able to send invoice to anyone and get it paid with crypto SHL. Shelling payment system will connect people to the new technology blockchain by developing new trustworthy payment solutions.

Shelling Tools Include:

Fiat/Crypto Protocol, to increase cryptocurrency adoption by creating fast, simple and secure software solutions.

Payment platform to enable online sellers accepting cryptocurrency SHL

Sending Invoice for those who don't have website could accept crypto currency by sending invoice to the buyers and get it paid with crypto

Why Shelling? Shelling is a historical coin that dates back to hundreds of years ago traded by many people from different countries and continents, as it was reliable and valuable. Today Shelling team aim to make SHL one of the most valuable, solid and trustworthy for economic exchange.

How Many SHL Are There in Circulation? There is an initial maximum supply of 1,000,000,000,000 SHL, of which 700,000,000,000 SHL are currently in circulation as of December 2021.