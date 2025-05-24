Shen Price (SHEN)
The live price of Shen (SHEN) today is 0.850615 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SHEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shen Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 20.93K USD
- Shen price change within the day is -5.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Shen to USD was $ -0.0527848798811799.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shen to USD was $ +0.0850639667.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shen to USD was $ +0.0186741465.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shen to USD was $ -0.0311904873064005.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0527848798811799
|-5.84%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0850639667
|+10.00%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0186741465
|+2.20%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0311904873064005
|-3.53%
Discover the latest price analysis of Shen: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.09%
-5.84%
-0.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
## What are Reserve Coins? In simple terms, Reserve Coins are digital tokens that maintain the algorithmic peg of stablecoins. By trading Reserve Coins, users can contribute to the stablecoin mechanism by providing the appropriate liquidity to maintain a sufficient peg ratio. By utilizing a reserve, base fees can be charged, collected, and pooled for transactions facilitated by the underlying stablecoin. Reserve Coin holders then get a share of this transaction pool as an incentive for their participation in maintaining the stablecoin peg ratio. Before the launch of Djed, we will be implementing a Reserve Coin that will serve this function of maintaining Djed’s peg and liquidity stability. We have provided some details on this below. ## What is Shen (SHEN)? Continuing with the ancient Egyptian theme, we picked Shen as the name for Djed’s Reserve Coin. The Shen is a symbol of both royalty and symmetry. It has a deep connection with infinity, eternity, protection, and completeness given its circularity. During our brainstorming sessions, we found this name to convey the characteristics and properties of Djed’s Reserve Coin appropriately. By buying and selling Shen, users are able to maintain Djed’s USD currency peg while earning a share of transaction fees in the reserve pool. Since the Reserve Coin is a tradable asset, holders can also profit from the short-mid term price fluctuations as an added incentive. We look forward to providing more information as we approach the official launch.
|1 SHEN to VND
₫21,810.619215
|1 SHEN to AUD
A$1.30144095
|1 SHEN to GBP
￡0.62094895
|1 SHEN to EUR
€0.74003505
|1 SHEN to USD
$0.850615
|1 SHEN to MYR
RM3.59810145
|1 SHEN to TRY
₺33.0719112
|1 SHEN to JPY
¥121.25516825
|1 SHEN to RUB
₽67.59837405
|1 SHEN to INR
₹72.36181805
|1 SHEN to IDR
Rp13,719.59485345
|1 SHEN to KRW
₩1,162.0421638
|1 SHEN to PHP
₱47.0730341
|1 SHEN to EGP
￡E.42.4286762
|1 SHEN to BRL
R$4.7974686
|1 SHEN to CAD
C$1.16534255
|1 SHEN to BDT
৳103.6389316
|1 SHEN to NGN
₦1,352.3247393
|1 SHEN to UAH
₴35.3175348
|1 SHEN to VES
Bs79.95781
|1 SHEN to PKR
Rs239.8053808
|1 SHEN to KZT
₸435.0895725
|1 SHEN to THB
฿27.6279752
|1 SHEN to TWD
NT$25.49293155
|1 SHEN to AED
د.إ3.12175705
|1 SHEN to CHF
Fr0.6975043
|1 SHEN to HKD
HK$6.66031545
|1 SHEN to MAD
.د.م7.81715185
|1 SHEN to MXN
$16.3658326