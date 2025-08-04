Shiboo Price (SHIBOO)
Shiboo (SHIBOO) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 76.16K USD. SHIBOO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SHIBOO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHIBOO price information.
During today, the price change of Shiboo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shiboo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shiboo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shiboo to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-32.77%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-44.49%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Shiboo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-9.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Shiboo is a DeFi ecosystem on the Casper Network, providing users with all the necessary tools to navigate DeFi. It includes a Launchpad, DEX, GameFI, NFT Marketplace and Analytics tools for all DEXs and pairs on the Casper Network.
Understanding the tokenomics of Shiboo (SHIBOO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SHIBOO token's extensive tokenomics now!
