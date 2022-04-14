Shinji (SHNJ) Information

Shinji is a memecoin that embodies a spiritual journey inspired by the symbolism of the Japanese koi fish, a symbol of perseverance, strength, and longevity. Rooted in Japanese culture and Buddhism, Shinji offers an exploration of the quest for spiritual wealth and enlightenment. Guided by the image of the koi and its path to wisdom, Shinji invites reflection on the deeper meaning of success beyond material gains, harmonizing the values of Japanese cultural heritage with the world of cryptocurrencies.

$SHNJ is a unique ETH token with no presale, no bundle, 0 tax, LP burnt and contract renounced. We're bringing back simplicity to the market with a classic launch to finally bring peace to you degens!