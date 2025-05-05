SHUI Price (SHUI)
The live price of SHUI (SHUI) today is 0.01236833 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 247.37K USD. SHUI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SHUI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SHUI price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 20.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SHUI to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of SHUI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SHUI to USD was $ -0.0015958250.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SHUI to USD was $ -0.0040324144.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SHUI to USD was $ -0.017544806575916793.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0015958250
|-12.90%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0040324144
|-32.60%
|90 Days
|$ -0.017544806575916793
|-58.65%
Discover the latest price analysis of SHUI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SHUI is a Liquid Staking Protocol on Conflux backed by Blockbooster & Conflux foundation. Earn rewards securely and smoothly on your CFX without locking them up.
|1 SHUI to VND
₫325.47260395
|1 SHUI to AUD
A$0.0191709115
|1 SHUI to GBP
￡0.0092762475
|1 SHUI to EUR
€0.0108841304
|1 SHUI to USD
$0.01236833
|1 SHUI to MYR
RM0.0528127691
|1 SHUI to TRY
₺0.4760570217
|1 SHUI to JPY
¥1.7916762838
|1 SHUI to RUB
₽1.0252108737
|1 SHUI to INR
₹1.0453712516
|1 SHUI to IDR
Rp202.7594757552
|1 SHUI to KRW
₩17.3225882648
|1 SHUI to PHP
₱0.686442315
|1 SHUI to EGP
￡E.0.6273216976
|1 SHUI to BRL
R$0.0698810645
|1 SHUI to CAD
C$0.0170682954
|1 SHUI to BDT
৳1.507699427
|1 SHUI to NGN
₦19.8846878243
|1 SHUI to UAH
₴0.514522528
|1 SHUI to VES
Bs1.08841304
|1 SHUI to PKR
Rs3.4868795936
|1 SHUI to KZT
₸6.4050633738
|1 SHUI to THB
฿0.409391723
|1 SHUI to TWD
NT$0.3798314143
|1 SHUI to AED
د.إ0.0453917711
|1 SHUI to CHF
Fr0.0101420306
|1 SHUI to HKD
HK$0.0958545575
|1 SHUI to MAD
.د.م0.1145307358
|1 SHUI to MXN
$0.242419268