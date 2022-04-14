Sifchain (EROWAN) Tokenomics
Sifchain (EROWAN) Information
Sifchain is the brainchild of Sif, the Norse goddess of earth, agriculture, fertility, family, and marriage. She brings abundance, pleasure, and wisdom wherever she goes. She has blessed a hearty band of 21st century humans with the task of instantiating Sifchain in our universe.
Sif represents the collaborative nature of the blockchain industry and the lush rewards that can be found in cultivating connections between multiple other chains. The vision of her moving gracefully through her fields, harvesting a bountiful array of crops, the culmination of all of her hard work and forethought, is what we strive to reproduce in our work on Sifchain. We hope you’ll join us in these noble pursuits.
Sifchain (EROWAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sifchain (EROWAN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Sifchain (EROWAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Sifchain (EROWAN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EROWAN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EROWAN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand EROWAN's tokenomics, explore EROWAN token's live price!
EROWAN Price Prediction
Want to know where EROWAN might be heading? Our EROWAN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.