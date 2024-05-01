Silver Token (XAGX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Silver Token (XAGX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Silver Token (XAGX) Information XAGx Silver Token is a stablecoin that is indexed to silver price. It is backed by real physical silver. Developed by NEOMO Technologies & Trading LLC, it operates on the Avalanche C-Chain blockchain network. Each XAGx Silver Token is equivalent to one ounce of silver. The token price is updated in real-time based on the global market price of silver.XAGx Silver Token holders benefit from an investment backed by real physical silver. You can easily perform silver trade 24/7. The tokens offer high liquidity, low transaction fees, and 24/7 accessibility. Official Website: https://xagx.org/ Whitepaper: https://xagx.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/XAGx-Silver-Token-WP-ENG.pdf Buy XAGX Now!

Silver Token (XAGX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Silver Token (XAGX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 250.00 $ 250.00 $ 250.00 Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.00K $ 9.00K $ 9.00K All-Time High: $ 41.17 $ 41.17 $ 41.17 All-Time Low: $ 17.8 $ 17.8 $ 17.8 Current Price: $ 36.0 $ 36.0 $ 36.0 Learn more about Silver Token (XAGX) price

Silver Token (XAGX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Silver Token (XAGX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XAGX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XAGX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XAGX's tokenomics, explore XAGX token's live price!

XAGX Price Prediction Want to know where XAGX might be heading? Our XAGX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See XAGX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!