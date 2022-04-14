SmartsetToken (SST) Tokenomics
SmartsetToken (SST) Information
Smartset International Ltd., a pioneer in software development and tokenization, introduces the SST - Smartset Token. It's more than just a token; it offers holders a plethora of benefits and opportunities in the expansive Smartset International Ltd. ecosystem. By holding the SST token, individuals position themselves for future projects, gain early access to critical information, get potential investment discounts, and engage with a vibrant tech community. The Problem The digital era, while offering innovative capital raising methods like ICOs and STOs, is not devoid of issues. Challenges range from fraudulent schemes to intricate global regulations. There's a growing demand for a transparent, trusted, and globally compliant token system. Our Solution: Smartset Token, a utility token, aims to bridge these gaps. Offering its holders exclusive advantages like early project access, informational insights, potential investment discounts, and an inclusive community engagement model. By ensuring transparency and trust, the SST token promises to address the challenges that the digital token industry faces.
SmartsetToken (SST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SmartsetToken (SST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SmartsetToken (SST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SmartsetToken (SST) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SST tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SST tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SST's tokenomics, explore SST token's live price!
SST Price Prediction
Want to know where SST might be heading? Our SST price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.