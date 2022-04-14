Smog (SMOG) Information

Smog | One Meme Coin To Rule Them All

Launching on the Solana blockchain, the mighty Smog reigns supreme over the crypto battlefield, incinerating all foes. As the dragon fire blazes, the greatest airdrop in history picks up speed. No other coin can withstand the fiery flames of Smog. Buy, trade, and stake $SMOG to earn airdrop points and join Smog in its quest to vanquish enemies!

With a total supply of 1.4 billion tokens, Smog's tokenomics are designed to deliver the greatest SOL airdrop of all time, allocating 35% of the supply for airdrop rewards. The remaining distribution includes 50% for marketing, 10% reserved for centralized exchange (CEX) launches, and 5% for decentralized exchange (DEX) launch.

Smog’s airdrop is facilitated by Zealy.io. By registering with Zealy, the community can earn airdrop points by engaging with Smog's social media, participating in quests, and through on-chain activity: buying, holding, and staking.