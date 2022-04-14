Smoking Eagle Dog (SED) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Smoking Eagle Dog (SED), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Smoking Eagle Dog (SED) Information Smoking Eagle Dog is a funny meme composed of a Dog and Eagle mix smoking a cigarette. Holders of SED gain access to a strong community filled with connections and networking opportunities. SED aims to be the top Solana meme coin by uniting holders and growing the community as one. Though SED is a funny meme we are also working on new advancements like a clothing line as well as distribution of tobacco and marijuana products. Official Website: https://smokingeagledog.xyz/ Buy SED Now!

Smoking Eagle Dog (SED) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Smoking Eagle Dog (SED), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.38K $ 11.38K $ 11.38K Total Supply: $ 987.62M $ 987.62M $ 987.62M Circulating Supply: $ 987.62M $ 987.62M $ 987.62M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.38K $ 11.38K $ 11.38K All-Time High: $ 0.00188068 $ 0.00188068 $ 0.00188068 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Smoking Eagle Dog (SED) price

Smoking Eagle Dog (SED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Smoking Eagle Dog (SED) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SED tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SED tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SED's tokenomics, explore SED token's live price!

