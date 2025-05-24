Snail Trail Price (SLIME)
The live price of Snail Trail (SLIME) today is 0.00060412 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SLIME to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Snail Trail Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Snail Trail price change within the day is -9.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Snail Trail to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Snail Trail to USD was $ -0.0000066802.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Snail Trail to USD was $ -0.0000477851.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Snail Trail to USD was $ -0.000241800910546586.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-9.62%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000066802
|-1.10%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000477851
|-7.90%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000241800910546586
|-28.58%
Discover the latest price analysis of Snail Trail: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
-9.62%
-2.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Snail Trail is an NFT based auto racing game where players place their Snails in competitive races and win rewards. Players can own, optimize, reproduce, and race with their Snails. Every Snail belongs to one of five families. Based on their genetics, they have unique traits and racing preferences that players can get to know better to develop tactics and strategies that will improve their performance—and maximize reward earnings. A Snail's performance also depends on the racing track environment. The game's reproduction systems allow players to mint more Snails and compete in more races. Snail Trail is a new kind of racing game that requires strategic thinking and foresight—paired with the fun of collecting NFTs.
