Snail Trail (SLIME) Tokenomics
Snail Trail (SLIME) Information
Snail Trail is an NFT based auto racing game where players place their Snails in competitive races and win rewards. Players can own, optimize, reproduce, and race with their Snails.
Every Snail belongs to one of five families. Based on their genetics, they have unique traits and racing preferences that players can get to know better to develop tactics and strategies that will improve their performance—and maximize reward earnings. A Snail's performance also depends on the racing track environment. The game's reproduction systems allow players to mint more Snails and compete in more races.
Snail Trail is a new kind of racing game that requires strategic thinking and foresight—paired with the fun of collecting NFTs.
Snail Trail (SLIME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Snail Trail (SLIME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Snail Trail (SLIME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Snail Trail (SLIME) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SLIME tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SLIME tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SLIME's tokenomics, explore SLIME token's live price!
SLIME Price Prediction
Want to know where SLIME might be heading? Our SLIME price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.