Discover key insights into SnailMoon (SNM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

SnailMoon (SNM) Information

What is the project about? The SnailMoon token is a satirical memecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain using a standard ERC-20 contract.

SnailMoon’s goal is to meme the entire cryptocurrency space.

What makes your project unique? SnailMoon promotes itself with self-published satirical articles and videos.

History of your project. SnailMoon was launched on 29/04/2023 by a team from the UK.

What’s next for your project? SnailMoon will continue to grow and meme the cryptocurrency space.

What can your token be used for? The SnailMoon token can be used for absolutely nothing. It is a memecoin.