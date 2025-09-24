What is SNAP SITE AI (SNAPSITE)

SnapSite is a no-code website builder with a native Web3 layer on Solana. The solution generates pages and sections (layout, structure, and base content) with the help of AI, while also providing the user with an automatically created Solana wallet. With this wallet, the user can create a token through integration with Bonk.fun, activate a trading widget (Jupiter) directly on the website, and, if desired, publish the project on a template marketplace. In this marketplace, each sale is settled on-chain: part is paid as royalties to the creator, credited to their website wallet, and part is used to purchase and burn the $SNAPSITE token. There is also the option to keep the website private for an on-chain fee. The focus is on offering fast website generation, custom subdomains, and monetization and tokenization tools without the need for programming. SnapSite is a no-code website builder with a native Web3 layer on Solana. The solution generates pages and sections (layout, structure, and base content) with the help of AI, while also providing the user with an automatically created Solana wallet. With this wallet, the user can create a token through integration with Bonk.fun, activate a trading widget (Jupiter) directly on the website, and, if desired, publish the project on a template marketplace. In this marketplace, each sale is settled on-chain: part is paid as royalties to the creator, credited to their website wallet, and part is used to purchase and burn the $SNAPSITE token. There is also the option to keep the website private for an on-chain fee. The focus is on offering fast website generation, custom subdomains, and monetization and tokenization tools without the need for programming.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SNAP SITE AI (SNAPSITE) Resource Official Website

SNAP SITE AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will SNAP SITE AI (SNAPSITE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your SNAP SITE AI (SNAPSITE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for SNAP SITE AI.

Check the SNAP SITE AI price prediction now!

SNAPSITE to Local Currencies

Try Converter

SNAP SITE AI (SNAPSITE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SNAP SITE AI (SNAPSITE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SNAPSITE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SNAP SITE AI (SNAPSITE) How much is SNAP SITE AI (SNAPSITE) worth today? The live SNAPSITE price in USD is 0.00007258 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SNAPSITE to USD price? $ 0.00007258 . Check out The current price of SNAPSITE to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of SNAP SITE AI? The market cap for SNAPSITE is $ 72.59K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SNAPSITE? The circulating supply of SNAPSITE is 999.99M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SNAPSITE? SNAPSITE achieved an ATH price of 0.00012741 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SNAPSITE? SNAPSITE saw an ATL price of 0.00006963 USD . What is the trading volume of SNAPSITE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SNAPSITE is -- USD . Will SNAPSITE go higher this year? SNAPSITE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SNAPSITE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

SNAP SITE AI (SNAPSITE) Important Industry Updates