Snibbu the Crab (SNIBBU) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Snibbu the Crab (SNIBBU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Snibbu the Crab (SNIBBU) Information

We have taken over all 3 projects of the market memes - SNIBBU, DODO and BOBO - they're a very strong meme within the crypto industry as they're always relevant to the market price action - upwards momentum (MUMU), downwards momentum (BOBO), sideways (SNIBBU) and crazy events (DODO).

We are aiming at building a very strong community across all 3 tokens and we are working with the very well established team of MUMU to weave in our narrative and provide a welcoming platform for anyone new to crypto, as well as OGs.

Official Website:
https://www.themarketmemes.com

Snibbu the Crab (SNIBBU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Snibbu the Crab (SNIBBU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 2.33T
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 41.39K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Snibbu the Crab (SNIBBU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Snibbu the Crab (SNIBBU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SNIBBU tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SNIBBU tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SNIBBU's tokenomics, explore SNIBBU token's live price!

Disclaimer

