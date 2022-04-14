SNOOPYBABE (SBABE) Tokenomics
Our meme token $SBABE, as well as a live cat SnoopyBabe do not like loneliness and want to gather a community that will help develop our project, make decisions and help animals. We plan to help existing animal shelters and charities that help endangered Red Book animals. All information about the shelters and charitable foundations we support will be posted on our website.
We have decided to expand our ecosystem permanently to make our project useful in many areas. Therefore, our token $SBABE will be used in various useful sections of our ever growing ecosystem:
SnoopyBabe SOL Tools SnoopyBabe Play Marketplace (with rewards for holders and charities) and much more that we are preparing in the near future!
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SNOOPYBABE (SBABE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of SNOOPYBABE (SBABE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SBABE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SBABE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.