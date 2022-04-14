Social Swap (SST) Information

Socialswap.io is a decentralized exchange based on the tron blockchain, aiming to provide fast & small fee trades due to a bigger provided liquity on the dex.

The native token of the platform is $SST (Socialswap Token) and can be used for various usecases, such as the solo staking pool, various community pools (Meetup & Travel ,Merch/Beverage Rewards ) & more.

Focus of the whole project is very community based on: Feedback, Meetup/Events, Livecalls & more. You can also see that factor in the 10% referral reward that you can gain.

Security Audits: -Certik -Turingpoint

Upcoming features very soon: -Aggregator trades -Limit order trades -$SST Solo Auto staking Pool