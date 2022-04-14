Social Swap (SST) Tokenomics

Social Swap (SST) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Social Swap (SST), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Social Swap (SST) Information

Socialswap.io is a decentralized exchange based on the tron blockchain, aiming to provide fast & small fee trades due to a bigger provided liquity on the dex.

The native token of the platform is $SST (Socialswap Token) and can be used for various usecases, such as the solo staking pool, various community pools (Meetup & Travel ,Merch/Beverage Rewards ) & more.

Focus of the whole project is very community based on: Feedback, Meetup/Events, Livecalls & more. You can also see that factor in the 10% referral reward that you can gain.

Security Audits: -Certik -Turingpoint

Upcoming features very soon: -Aggregator trades -Limit order trades -$SST Solo Auto staking Pool

Official Website:
socialswap.io

Social Swap (SST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Social Swap (SST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 990.00M
$ 990.00M$ 990.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 485.02K
$ 485.02K$ 485.02K
All-Time High:
$ 0.078199
$ 0.078199$ 0.078199
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00048992
$ 0.00048992$ 0.00048992

Social Swap (SST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Social Swap (SST) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SST tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SST tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SST's tokenomics, explore SST token's live price!

SST Price Prediction

Want to know where SST might be heading? Our SST price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.