Solar Swap (SOLAR) Tokenomics
Solar Swap (SOLAR) Information
Lightning speed UI SolarSwap offers the fastest UI and transactions submissions by over 7x than all other DEXs. There is no more need to undercut your trading speed when trading on Solana chain.
Anti-MEV SolarSwap comes with it's own Anti-MEV RPC which is exclusively for holders of $SOLAR.
Solar Swap (SOLAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Solar Swap (SOLAR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Solar Swap (SOLAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Solar Swap (SOLAR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SOLAR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SOLAR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SOLAR's tokenomics, explore SOLAR token's live price!
SOLAR Price Prediction
Want to know where SOLAR might be heading? Our SOLAR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.