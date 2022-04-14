Solend (SLND) Information

Solend is an algorithmic, decentralized protocol for lending and borrowing on Solana. Think Aave or Compound on Solana. Solend allows anyone with an internet connection to earn interest by lending their assets, and allows them to use their deposits as collateral for borrowing.

Solend's backers include Polychain, Dragonfly, Race, Coinbase Ventures, Solana Ventures, Alameda Research, Stani from Aave, Antonio from dYdX, Balaji Srinivasan, Hart from UMA, 0xMaki, Julian from Ribbon, DCFGod, Petrock, Epsilon Trading, and others.