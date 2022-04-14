Soley (SOLEY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Soley (SOLEY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Soley (SOLEY) Information Soley ($SOLEY) is a meme token on the Solana blockchain representing the spirit of bullish momentum across the ecosystem. Inspired by the imagery of a charging bull, $SOLEY embodies a community-driven movement to "Make Sol Bullish Again." The project was launched with no presale, no team allocation, and no promises of utility—just pure meme culture and viral community energy. $SOLEY's goal is to unite Solana users through humor, symbolism, and collective speculation, encouraging engagement through memes, charts, and community content. Official Website: https://www.soleyonsol.com/

Soley (SOLEY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Soley (SOLEY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.03K Total Supply: $ 999.71M Circulating Supply: $ 999.71M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.03K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Soley (SOLEY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Soley (SOLEY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOLEY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOLEY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

SOLEY Price Prediction Want to know where SOLEY might be heading? Our SOLEY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

