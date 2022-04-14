SolFarm (SFARM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SolFarm (SFARM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SolFarm (SFARM) Information Welcome to the digital farm game on the SOLFARM, where every blade of grass sprouting becomes an exciting money-making opportunity. With SOLFARM, you can mine coins, expand your farm, and create unique NFTs with each success. Join now to explore the vibrant world of Play-to-Earn, where creativity and earning money blend seamlessly. Make sure you're ready to elevate your farm to new heights on the SOL platform! Official Website: https://solfarm.net/ Buy SFARM Now!

SolFarm (SFARM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SolFarm (SFARM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00 $ 1.00 $ 1.00 Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 All-Time High: $ 12.24 $ 12.24 $ 12.24 All-Time Low: $ 0.01007803 $ 0.01007803 $ 0.01007803 Current Price: $ 0.03287026 $ 0.03287026 $ 0.03287026 Learn more about SolFarm (SFARM) price

SolFarm (SFARM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SolFarm (SFARM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SFARM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SFARM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SFARM's tokenomics, explore SFARM token's live price!

SFARM Price Prediction Want to know where SFARM might be heading? Our SFARM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SFARM token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!