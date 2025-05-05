SoliDefi Price (SOLFI)
The live price of SoliDefi (SOLFI) today is 0.00005912 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SOLFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SoliDefi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.93 USD
- SoliDefi price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of SoliDefi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SoliDefi to USD was $ +0.0000161942.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SoliDefi to USD was $ +0.0000005199.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SoliDefi to USD was $ -0.00003500706080699877.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000161942
|+27.39%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000005199
|+0.88%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00003500706080699877
|-37.19%
Discover the latest price analysis of SoliDefi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-2.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SoliDefi is a platform primarily focused on token security. It features a never-before-seen Solana Token/LP locker that pays out APY for locking LP tokens. The utility went live on launch, and most importantly solves a major Solana need while providing an incredible investment opportunity. The platform is set to rapidly expand with the success of the locker – and in light of the increased stability of $SOLFI's holders over time.
