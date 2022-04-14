SoMon (OWO) Information

2024 by an experience team, SoMon Token is a decentralized project that gifts NFTs from across the metaverse to its holders. Token holders will be randomly air dropped NFTs of other up and coming projects as well as join the community in partial ownership of rare and high value NFTs only available to the elite. From a Bored Ape to a crypto punk, partnerships have been formed with NFT projects that have been vetted by the team. The project will have a DAO for partial ownership of high value NFTs.

NFT is the native token of the project. The team conducted a stealth launch with no presale. The founders liquidity is locked.