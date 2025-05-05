SonarWatch Price (SONAR)
The live price of SonarWatch (SONAR) today is 0.00469448 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SONAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SonarWatch Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 299.75 USD
- SonarWatch price change within the day is -4.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of SonarWatch to USD was $ -0.000234265218564305.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SonarWatch to USD was $ -0.0007494272.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SonarWatch to USD was $ -0.0021383389.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SonarWatch to USD was $ -0.005987249989929068.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000234265218564305
|-4.75%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007494272
|-15.96%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0021383389
|-45.55%
|90 Days
|$ -0.005987249989929068
|-56.05%
Discover the latest price analysis of SonarWatch: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-4.75%
-9.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sonar is a tracking tool on Solana Blockchain that aim to show on a single page the DeFi investments of a public address.
