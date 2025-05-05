What is SONIK (SONIK)

What is the project about? Sonik Coin is a memecoin which draws inspiration from the iconic character of Sonic the Hedgehog, aiming to become the fastest 0-100MC memecoin. What makes your project unique? Sonik Coin combines the popularity of a memecoin based on a very well-known character with the utility of staking. With Sonik, traders can buy not only hoping for big gains from price increases but can also earn passive income through staking rewards. History of your project. Sonik Coin presale started on the 15th of August and it sold out on the 7th of September. Claiming and staking were launched on the same day, 7th of September after the sell-out. What’s next for your project? Now that the staking has just been launched, Sonik aims to offer staking rewards to its long-term buyers and build a strong community, eventually aiming to reach 100M market cap. What can your token be used for? The token can be used as a chance to earn passive income via staking rewards.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SONIK (SONIK) Resource Whitepaper Official Website