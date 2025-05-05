SONIK Price (SONIK)
The live price of SONIK (SONIK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SONIK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SONIK Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SONIK price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SONIK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SONIK price information.
During today, the price change of SONIK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SONIK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SONIK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SONIK to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.25%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-25.08%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SONIK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+1.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Sonik Coin is a memecoin which draws inspiration from the iconic character of Sonic the Hedgehog, aiming to become the fastest 0-100MC memecoin. What makes your project unique? Sonik Coin combines the popularity of a memecoin based on a very well-known character with the utility of staking. With Sonik, traders can buy not only hoping for big gains from price increases but can also earn passive income through staking rewards. History of your project. Sonik Coin presale started on the 15th of August and it sold out on the 7th of September. Claiming and staking were launched on the same day, 7th of September after the sell-out. What’s next for your project? Now that the staking has just been launched, Sonik aims to offer staking rewards to its long-term buyers and build a strong community, eventually aiming to reach 100M market cap. What can your token be used for? The token can be used as a chance to earn passive income via staking rewards.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SONIK to VND
₫--
|1 SONIK to AUD
A$--
|1 SONIK to GBP
￡--
|1 SONIK to EUR
€--
|1 SONIK to USD
$--
|1 SONIK to MYR
RM--
|1 SONIK to TRY
₺--
|1 SONIK to JPY
¥--
|1 SONIK to RUB
₽--
|1 SONIK to INR
₹--
|1 SONIK to IDR
Rp--
|1 SONIK to KRW
₩--
|1 SONIK to PHP
₱--
|1 SONIK to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SONIK to BRL
R$--
|1 SONIK to CAD
C$--
|1 SONIK to BDT
৳--
|1 SONIK to NGN
₦--
|1 SONIK to UAH
₴--
|1 SONIK to VES
Bs--
|1 SONIK to PKR
Rs--
|1 SONIK to KZT
₸--
|1 SONIK to THB
฿--
|1 SONIK to TWD
NT$--
|1 SONIK to AED
د.إ--
|1 SONIK to CHF
Fr--
|1 SONIK to HKD
HK$--
|1 SONIK to MAD
.د.م--
|1 SONIK to MXN
$--