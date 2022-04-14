SONIK (SONIK) Tokenomics
SONIK (SONIK) Information
What is the project about? Sonik Coin is a memecoin which draws inspiration from the iconic character of Sonic the Hedgehog, aiming to become the fastest 0-100MC memecoin.
What makes your project unique? Sonik Coin combines the popularity of a memecoin based on a very well-known character with the utility of staking. With Sonik, traders can buy not only hoping for big gains from price increases but can also earn passive income through staking rewards.
History of your project. Sonik Coin presale started on the 15th of August and it sold out on the 7th of September. Claiming and staking were launched on the same day, 7th of September after the sell-out.
What’s next for your project? Now that the staking has just been launched, Sonik aims to offer staking rewards to its long-term buyers and build a strong community, eventually aiming to reach 100M market cap.
What can your token be used for? The token can be used as a chance to earn passive income via staking rewards.
SONIK (SONIK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SONIK (SONIK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SONIK (SONIK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SONIK (SONIK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SONIK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SONIK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
